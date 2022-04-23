Man City vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news and lineups from fixture today

Manchester City‘s best goals vs Watford

Follow live coverage as Manchester City host Watford in the Premier League hoping to continue their push for the title. The defending champions take on the Hornets on Saturday hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of rivals Liverpool’s derby against Everton on Sunday.

Manager Pep Guardiola insists this afternoon’s match is so important to his side he has not yet had much time to think about next week’s Champions League semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid. “I have had few, few thoughts about Madrid,” he said. “Brighton (on Wednesday) and Watford were so important. Tomorrow at 5pm I will start to watch them.”

The Hornets have lost their last 14 matches to the current Premier League leaders and not got the better of them since 1989. Boss Roy Hodgson has fared better in recent years, however, securing a memorable 3-2 win at the Etihad in 2018 and also holding City to a draw two years ago whilst in charge of Crystal Palace. Follow all the latest following the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United:

Show latest update 1650718128 PENALTY MISS! Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Surprisingly Fernandes is stepping up to take the kick over Ronaldo. He’s had a howler! He hits it soft and it hits the post, Ronaldo goes over to comfort his teammate. How has he missed that?! Ramsdale goes the wrong way and he should’ve smashed that home. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:48 1650717998 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 55 mins Nketiah creates a good opportunity for Tavares but the ball bends away from goal. The first chance of the half goes to nothing. McTominay fouls Xhaka and Arsenal take a free kick. Xhaka curls the ball in but Telles heads away, it comes back out for Saka who’s chance goes wide. The England international hit a boot getting that ball away but he has ran the pain off. McTominay is in trouble again as he fouls Gabriel in his own half. Another long spell of Arsenal pressure ends at the feet of De Gea. Now United have a free kick as White fouls Sancho. The ball is pinged around and it ends with a United corner. Fernandes takes the kick and he awards a penalty as Tavares handballs! Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:46 1650717671 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 50 mins It’s been a slow start to the second half but Arsenal have had the lion share of possession. A long spell with the ball ends with the Gunners running th eball out of play for a goal kick. United are now looking to build but in the action Fernandes went down injured. He got back to his feet but he seems to be clutching his hip. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:41 1650717398 Back underway! Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United The action at the Emirates is back underway. Can Arsenal hold off United? Or will the visitors find a winner? Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:36 1650717006 Half-time: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Do you think this was a penalty? Some people are saying it was soft but Telles does make contact with Saka in the box. Have a look: Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:30 1650716530 Half-time: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Well what a half of football! Tavares got the scoring underway with an early goal but United didn’t fade away after conceding. They created chances but it was Arsenal who doubled their lead with a penalty from Saka. But Ronaldo wasn’t going to let it be the Gunners having the only say as he hit a one touch finish to put United back into it. It was also the star’s 100th Premier League goal. We are in for a huge second half. More of the same please! Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:22 1650716380 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 45 + 3 mins There’s five minutes added to this thrilling half. Odegaard whips the ball in but it doesn’t find a teammate. The Gunners are seeing out this half with style, having the majority of possession and chances. Ramsdale feels the pressure from Ronaldo as Cedric passes back to the keeper who’s clearance is sloppy. Telles gets a great shot away and Ramsdale saves well. Cedric then kicks it out of play for a corner. Fernandes gets a shot away but Arsenal block and they counter. Odegaard gets a shot away with De Gea forced to make a save! I can’t type fast enough to keep up with this, unbelievable bit of football. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:19 1650716085 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 44 mins Elneny’s deft touch does enough to worry De Gea who pushes it wide for a corner. Cedric takes the kick and the ball pinballs around the box. Saka hits it but it’s blocked by Elanga. Sancho is having a good game and is a huge nuisance downt he left hand side. He has won a corner for the visitors with Fernandes the taker. Ramsdale has his eyes fixed on the ball and he collects. Odegaard was hit on the head in that exchange but the star is staying on the pitch. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:14 1650715767 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 39 mins Ronaldo has been everywhere for United and it is fitting he’s the one to bring them back into this game. There’s a break in play as Telles has gone down with an injury. He is back on his feet and will play on. As play gets back underway Ramsdale makes a howler of a mistake again with a short pass. United almost pounces on it, what a moment that would have been! Saka wins an Arsenal throw in but United force them back to halfway. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:09 1650715523 GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United (Ronaldo, 34’) What a moment for Ronaldo! Fernandes whips the ball in and Ronaldo takes a one touch finish. His 100th Premier League goal. Sarah Rendell 23 April 2022 13:05

