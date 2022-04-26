Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola has ‘no answer’ to reports linking striker with Man City

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Pep Guardiola’s side held their nerve in a gruelling and fractious quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid, with Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the first leg proving enough to secure City’s path into the last four. Guardiola is worrying over the fitness of several key defenders, though, after Kyle Walker and John Stones both missed training on Monday, leaving the City coach with a conundrum over how to organise his back-line. City will still come into the tie full of confidence after a 5-1 thrashing of Watford at the weekend saw them maintain their one-point lead in the Premier League title race.

Madrid twice seemed on the brink of being knocked out of the tournament, first by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and then Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but on both occasions the brilliance of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric somehow helped to haul Carlo Ancelotti’s side over the line. The Italian is contending with two key injury concerns of his own, with David Alaba and Casemiro both doubts, but Madrid do have the luxury of being able to focus almost all their attention on this tie, with the club now just one point away from securing the La Liga title. Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1650992454 Injury crisis leaves Pep Guardiola with another Champions League conundrum Pep Guardiola previewed Manchester City’s last Champions League knockout tie against a team from Madrid by dismantling the oft-repeated criticism that he ‘over-thinks’ these types of games. “I love to overthink and create stupid tactics,” he declared before what would be a bruising 1-0 aggregate victory over the two legs against Atletico Madrid. “Tonight I take inspiration and there will be incredible tactics tomorrow. We’ll play with 12.” Guardiola was joking, of course, but that joke isn’t funny anymore. Never mind playing with 12. As Real Madrid prepare to visit the Etihad for the first leg of a semi-final tie on Tuesday night, City will struggle to field the requisite 11 in their natural positions after a spate of injuries and suspensions has hit Guardiola’s back line. Some over-thinking may be required, after all. When Guardiola held his pre-match press conference on Monday lunchtime, Kyle Walker and John Stones were both still doubts. “They didn’t train, Kyle the last week or 10 days and John’s not trained since Brighton. Today’s the training session, I don’t know if they will come out,” he said. “We’ll see how they feel. Tomorrow we’ll take the decision, I’ll speak with them about how they feel and take a decision.” Michael Jones 26 April 2022 18:00 1650992020 Early team news for Man City vs Real Madrid Manchester City will make a late decision on whether to play Kyle Walker and John Stones but manager Pep Guardiola admits that both players are ‘doubts’ for today’s match. Walker has been sidelined with an ankle knock since City’s quarter-final second leg tie away at Atletico Madrid earlier this month and Stones missed Saturday’s Premier League win against Watford through a muscle problem. Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake both played through pain against Watford and may not feature but City’s only guaranteed absentee is Joao Cancelo who misses the game through suspension. For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano are missing with David Alaba also a doubt. Michael Jones 26 April 2022 17:53 1650991668 Man City vs Real Madrid Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League semi-final first leg from the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City host Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to reach consecutive finals in Europe’s top competition after losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final last season. Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out in the quarter-final stage on their way to lifting the trophy last year but Real got their own back this term sending the Blues out of the tournament at the same stage. City themselves eliminated Real’s local rivals – and LaLiga Champions – Atletico Madrid. This semi-final is a big tie for both clubs who are chasing European and domestic doubles this year. Real Madrid are now all but assured of winning La Liga, while Man City face a battle to retain their Premier League crown ahead of Liverpool. If Madrid make the Champions League they will be competing to lift the trophy for the 14th time with Man City still chasing their first title in this competition. Michael Jones 26 April 2022 17:47

