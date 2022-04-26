Man City vs Real Madrid confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester City will resume their quest to finally win the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday, when they host Real Madrid in the semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side went all the way to the final last year, before being undone by domestic rivals Chelsea – the side Real knocked out in the quarters, while City themselves eliminated Real’s local rivals Atletico Madrid.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face Real Madrid in the Champions League

Both clubs are chasing European and domestic doubles this year, with Real now all but assured of winning La Liga, while City still face a battle to retain their Premier League crown ahead of Liverpool.

The Spanish club’s last triumph in this competition came in 2018 when they won in Kyiv, which was also their third in a row under Zinedine Zidane.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Man City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

MCI – Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Sterling – tbc

RMA – Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F Mendy, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

City 1/2

Draw 4/1

Real 31/5

Prediction

City to earn a narrow first-leg lead to take to the Bernabeu, but the tie will be far from over. Man City 2-1 Real Madrid.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man City vs Real Madrid confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight