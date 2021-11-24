Man City vs PSG prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Man City are taking on PSG in a match which could decide who wins Champions League group A.

City have three wins from their four games so far, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Lionel Messi in Paris, while PSG are second in the group, one point back.

PSG’s build-up to the game has been overshadowed by reports the manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to quit for Manchester United, with Zinedine Zidane his possible replacement.

Ilkay Gundogan says City are determined to make amends for their final defeat at the hands of Chelsea last year. “Having that game of the final last season still in our minds will give us some more motivation – even though it’s not needed. Once you’ve been in the final you always want to go back,” the German told a news conference.

“I’ll try my best to get to the final, whether it’s this year or another. It’s about that will to go as far as possible and then that combination, of a little bit of luck and the right qualities and players. We can do it, that should be the target for us.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Man City vs PSG?

The match is tonight, Wednesday 24 November, at 8pm GMT.

How to watch Man City vs PSG

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport and can be streamed online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website.

What is the team news?

City forward Jack Grealish missed the weekend Premier League win over Everton but could feature on Wednesday, while Kevin De Bruyne is in self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.

Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma both remain unlikely to feature due to injury and illness respectively.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Jesus, Foden, Sterling.

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Odds

Man City 7/11

Draw 7/2

PSG 23/5

via Oddschecker

Prediction

City were beaten in Paris but they played well and the 2-0 scoreline did not reflect their performance. We expect them to be more clinical this time and take all three points. Man City 3-1 PSG.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man City vs PSG prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?