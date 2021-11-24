Man City vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Pochettino flatly denies Man Utd job link

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain in a decisive Champions League fixture that will likely decide who finishes top of Group A.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit in pole position in the group on nine points – one clear of PSG on eight – and can guarantee themselves of top spot if they defeat the French giants tonight. Man City did suffer a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, though, when Lionel Messi finally got off the mark in Paris with a stunning solo goal. City cruised past Everton in style last weekend but will have to once again make do without Kevin De Bruyne, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

PSG’s preparations for the fixture have been somewhat overshadowed by the constant speculation linking manager Mauricio Pochettino to the Manchester United job. The Argentine is believed to be United’s first choice to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but insisted repeatedly at his pre-match press conference that he is “so happy” in Paris. PSG were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig last time out in Europe and must take all three points tonight in order to top the group heading into the final round of games. Follow all the latest updates below:

Show latest update 1637778834 Man City vs PSG: Guardiola plays down previous results against Pochettino In recent meetings Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has come up trumps with his Champions League gameplans against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. PSG won the last meeting between the clubs 2-0 and before that Pochettino’s Tottenham defeated City in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals. For his part Pep Guardiola insists his past meetings with the Argentine will have no bearing on this latest clash saying: “It’s completely different – different countries, players, shapes. Even with the same manager and same team from one year it can be different – new players, many things can happen.” Michael Jones 24 November 2021 18:33 1637778341 Man City vs PSG: PSG hopeful that Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Man City The France forward, who scored in the Ligue 1 leaders’ victory over Nantes on Saturday, missed training on Monday through illness. Mbappe was well enough to travel with the squad to England for the Group A encounter at the Etihad Stadium and was due to be assessed after training on Tuesday evening. Michael Jones 24 November 2021 18:25 1637778111 Man City vs PSG: The permutations Manchester City will join Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 if they can avoid defeat against Paris Saint-Germain tonight. Pep Guardiola’s men will also qualify if Club Brugges fail to beat RB Leipzig in the other Group A match regardless of the result at the Etihad Stadium. In the previous meeting between these two teams PSG beat City 2-0 at Parc des Princes in September, although the group has since turned round with Man City now in top spot and needing only a point from their second meeting to advance. Michael Jones 24 November 2021 18:21 1637777845 Man City vs PSG: Early team news Jack Grealish will be assessed before the game but could return for Manchester City are sitting out their recent game against Everton through injury. Meanwhile Kevin De Bruyne is unavailable and winger Ferran Torres may be out until next year with a foot problem Four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos might make his first appearance for Paris St-Germain against Manchester City tonight. He has not featured for the French side since leaving Real Madrid in the summer but has seemingly recovered from a calf injury and has been included in the squad for this evening’s game. Michael Jones 24 November 2021 18:17 1637777444 Man City vs PSG PSG’s preparations for the fixture have been somewhat overshadowed by the constant speculation linking manager Mauricio Pochettino to the Manchester United job. The Argentine is believed to be United’s first choice to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but insisted repeatedly at his pre-match press conference that he is “so happy” in Paris. PSG were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig last time out in Europe and must take all three points tonight in order to top the group heading into the final round of games. Lawrence Ostlere 24 November 2021 18:10

