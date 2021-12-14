Man City vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Leeds secure legendary 2-1 win at Man City

Manchester City host Leeds United on Tuesday night looking to take an early step clear of their nearest challengers in the midweek round of Premier League matches. Pep Guardiola’s side are just one point clear of Liverpool heading into the game, but the Reds and third-place Chelsea don’t play until Thursday.

It’s six straight wins in the top flight for the reigning champions, in contrast to their opponents who have just one victory across that same span of matches. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have plenty of injury absences already and face several potential suspensions if any of seven players pick up a yellow card in this match – but he won’t be telling them to hold back, rather to be sensible about each challenge they make.

“There is no need for any added recommendation to the one we usually make – just to avoid actions that will get you booked,” he said. “I don’t think that we are a violent team and I don’t think we are defending worse and for that reason there is more hits. We always try not to be booked, whether we’re on the limit of yellows or not.” Follow all the team news and match updates from Man City vs Leeds below:

Show latest update 1639507451 Man City vs Leeds: Head-to-head Manchester City are winless in four Premier League games against Leeds since a 2-1 home victory under Kevin Keegan in January 2003. They’ve drawn two and lost two of those four matches. Leeds won this fixture 2-1 last season and could earn consecutive away league victories against Manchester City for the first time in 34 years. Michael Jones 14 December 2021 18:44 1639507190 Man City vs Leeds: Recent results Manchester City bounced back from a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League to beat Wolves 1-0 on Saturday and retain top spot in the Premier League. They were helped by the sending off of Wolves’ Raul Jimenez which saw him pick up two yellow cards in the space of 45 seconds just before half-time. The teams headed into the break on level terms but Raheem Sterling converted a 66th minute penalty to earn City all three points. Victory tonight will extend Man City’s lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on Thursday. Leeds were victims of a 94th minute penalty from Jorginho as they lost 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. It was arguably the game of the weekend as the Whites took the lead in the first half only to fall behind with two Chelsea goal either side of the break. Substitute Joe Gelhardt came on a scored his first Premier League goal – with his first touch of the game – to bring Leeds level in the 83rd minute but a soft penalty won by Antonio Rudiger was enough to break Leeds hearts in the final minutes. That defeat leaves Leeds in 15th place but they have a five point cushion over the relegation zone and could extend that with a positive results against City tonight. Michael Jones 14 December 2021 18:39 1639506612 Man City vs Leeds predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight Pep Guardiola’s side have been in dominant form in the league, with a hard-fought victory at Wolves last weekend making it six wins in succession. Meanwhile Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side, who sit just five points clear of the relegation zone, have lost arguably their two most influential players, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, and have won just one of their last five games. Michael Jones 14 December 2021 18:30 1639506377 Man City vs Leeds: Team news Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo misses tonight’s match against Leeds to serve a one-match ban after accumulating five Premier League bookings. Ferran Torres is out long-term but Ilkay Gundogan is available despite ongoing pain in his back. Kevin De Bruyne has recovered from coronavirus and is pushing for a starting place. Leeds remain without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper who all remain out with hamstring injuries but Marcelo Bielsa has an unchanged squad from the one that lost 3-2 to Chelsea on Saturday. Michael Jones 14 December 2021 18:26 1639497762 Man City vs Leeds latest live news Pep Guardiola insists Raheem Sterling alone deserves the credit for his return to form. The England forward has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes in recent weeks, having scored five goals in his last eight appearances for Guardiola’s Manchester City. The 27-year-old lost his place as a regular starter towards the end of last season and remained on the fringes at the beginning of the current campaign. This led to speculation over his future but injuries to others offered Sterling a way back into the side and he has so far made the most of the opportunity. This could be presented as an example of good man-management by Guardiola but the City boss has been keen to play down his role. “I would like to say yes for my ego, for a better contract for the next seasons – but I am sorry, that is the most ridiculous thing, with all respect. All the credit is for the player,” he said. Full report: Karl Matchett 14 December 2021 16:02

