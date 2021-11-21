Man City vs Everton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton go searching for their first away win in the Premier League since late August on Sunday, but they’ll have to be near-perfect to achieve it as they travel to Manchester City.

Rafael Benitez’s team are on a run of five league games without a win and have just one victory in the last eight in all competitions, and injuries have not cleared up over the international break to make matters even tougher.

City, by contrast, are looking to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the table and have only lost once in league play since the opening game of the season – with a two-goal victory over rivals Man United in their last outing showing how far ahead of the chasing pack they are.

Pep Guardiola has injury concerns of his own to deal with, but City will still expect to take another three points at home.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match

The game kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 21 November at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres is the only long-term injury concern for Man City, but Kevin de Bruyne is out after testing positive for Covid. Guardiola has also said Jack Grealish is unlikely to feature, but Aymeric Laporte is back from suspension and Phil Foden should be fit to play too.

Everton are without a host of players who would normally start, including the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and centre-back Yerry Mina. Mason Holgate is also suspended and central pair Tom Davies and Andre Gomes are also out.

Predicted line-ups

MCI – Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

EVE – Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison

Odds

City 1/5

Draw 15/2

Everton 18/1

Prediction

Manchester City to run roughshod over an Everton side still lacking consistency. City 3-0 Everton.

