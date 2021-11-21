Man City vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Pep Guardiola: “I could not be in a better place right now.”

Follow live updates as Manchester City host Everton in the early kick-off on Sunday in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side eager to build on their dominant victory over Manchester United before the international break.

City had far too much in the Manchester derby, with the 2-0 win not reflecting their superiority at Old Trafford, with goals from a Eric Bailly own-goal and Bernardo Silva.

The Toffees, understrength due to injuries, ground out a point at home to Tottenham in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge, but Rafa Benitez will be keen to build momentum heading into the festive period now and move up from their mid-table position to challenge for a Europa League place.

Guardiola took time to praise Joao Cancelo in the build-up to this weekend’s game, but insists he demands more from the Portuguese as a key part to his team: “Of course he’s playing really well, consistent. Especially with his physicality, he can recover really fast and well during the games. He can play every three days without any problem. But, at the same time, I have the feeling he can do better. Still there are margins to improve in some aspects that we have been working on with him since he arrived. I’m pretty sure he is open to accept it and we can move forward.”

Follow live goal and score updates from the Etihad Stadium, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns:

Michael Jones 21 November 2021 12:45 1637498531 Man City vs Everton: Recent results Manchester City are looking to close the gap on Chelsea by picking up three points against Everton today. They bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace to demolish Manchester United by the same score line at Old Trafford just before the international break and Pep Guardiola will want to kick start a winning run. Everton ended a three-game losing streak with a goalless draw against Tottenham last time out. They sit 11th in the Premier League but could move as high as seventh if they find a way to win at the Etihad Stadium today. Everton’s last league victory came on 25th September and manager Rafa Benitez is under a little pressure to turn their form around. Michael Jones 21 November 2021 12:42 1637498358 Benitez on injuries and form Everton manager Rafa Benitez says he wants his team to continue to show the character and mentality that earned them a draw against Tottenham last time out. He admits that injuries have hampered the Toffees’ season but is hopeful of turning around their dip in form as they head into the holiday season. Benitez said: In the last game against Tottenham, the team showed character and the right mentality, and that’s what we have to do in every game. We know we are playing against a good team. We have confidence we can do well. “The training sessions have been intense and everybody has been positive. The team started [the season] really well. “We miss some players and we have some issues. Hopefully these players coming back will give us a boost and we will have a stronger team for the rest of the first part of the season – and especially for the second part of the season.” Michael Jones 21 November 2021 12:39 1637498163 Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus De Bruyne returned the positive test some time after Belgium’s draw with Wales in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, a match in which he scored. 