Man City vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad in the Premier League this evening knowing they cannot afford any slip-ups in the title race.

A thrilling 2-2 draw in the league against Liverpool ensured Pep Guardiola’s side’s fate remains in their own hands, although defeat against the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final did end their hopes of securing the treble.

Guardiola rotated his side for that tie and knows City will have to be at their best against Brighton, who come into the fixture in tremendous form after back-to-back victories against Arsenal and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s manager avoided questions surrounding the possible signing of Erling Haaland in his pre-match press conference after reports that an agreement had been reached with the Borussia Dortmund striker’s representatives.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Wednesday 20 April at the Etihad.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Yves Bissouma is suspended while Steven Alzate is a doubt due to illness. Jakub Moder and Shane Duffy have both been ruled out.

Kyle Walker remains a doubt as he recovers from an ankle injury and is unlikely to be rushed back while Gabriel Jesus is also dealing with a knock. Cole Palmer is ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Silva, Sterling

Brighton and Hove Albion: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Caicedo, Bissouma, Gross, Trossard; Mwepu; Mac Allister

Odds

Man City – 1/6

Draw – 11/2

Brighton – 15/1

Prediction

Although Brighton have already pulled off two upsets in as many games, Man City know what is at stake and will benefit from fresh legs after Guardiola rotated his side for the FA Cup semi-final. They should rise to the pressure and secure all three points. Man City 2-0 Brighton.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man City vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?