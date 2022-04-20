Man City vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side still have the upper hand in the title race but know any slip-up could prove fatal as the season enters its home straight.

City passed their hardest remaining test when they drew 2-2 with Liverpool last time out in the league, although they will have been disappointed not to take all three points after a commanding performance.

That result was followed by defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the FA Cup semi-final and City cannot afford to let that lost chance at silverware hinder their momentum in the title race.

Brighton meanwhile come into the fixture in much-improved form having beaten Arsenal and Tottenham in back-to-back games.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Wednesday 20 April at the Etihad.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Yves Bissouma is suspended while Steven Alzate is a doubt due to illness. Jakub Moder and Shane Duffy have both been ruled out.

Kyle Walker remains a doubt as he recovers from an ankle injury and is unlikely to be rushed back while Gabriel Jesus is also dealing with a knock. Cole Palmer is ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Silva, Sterling

Brighton and Hove Albion: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Caicedo, Bissouma, Gross, Trossard; Mwepu; Mac Allister

Odds

Man City – 1/6

Draw – 11/2

Brighton – 15/1

Prediction

Although Brighton have already pulled off two upsets in as many games, Man City know what is at stake and will benefit from fresh legs after Guardiola rotated his side for the FA Cup semi-final. They should rise to the pressure and secure all three points. Man City 2-0 Brighton.

