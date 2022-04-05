Man City vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Getty Images)

The Champions League returns on Tuesday night and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, last year’s beaten finalists, take centre stage as they host Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. These two clubs were champions of their respective domestic leagues last year, but while City are again top in the Premier League, Atleti look to be handing the title over to their city rivals in LaLiga.

Both Guardiola and opposite number Diego Simeone have faced heartache in the final of this competition with their current clubs, but City remain the favourites to go the distance this time – even if this will be a huge test for the Cityzens in the last eight. At the weekend they warmed up for the tie with a routine victory over Burnley, while the Spanish side hammered Alaves to make it six straight wins in all competitions.

City topped their group in the earlier round, while Atletico were runners-up in theirs. The winners of this tie will progress to face either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, following last month’s draw. Follow all the latest updates and team news as Man City face Atletico Madrid below:

Show latest update 1649179104 Man City team news Manchester City will be without two defenders, with Kyle Walker suspended and Ruben Dias still making his way back from a hamstring issue. John Stones did not start the win over Burnley, but Pep Guardiola has suggested that the defender’s place on the bench was a precaution, and he may start. Dylan Terry 5 April 2022 18:18 1649178934 Man City vs Atletico Madrid After three quarter-final exits in a row, Guardiola finally guided Man City beyond the last eight 12 months ago when they went all the way to the final. But Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side got the better of them in Porto, so the wait goes on for the blue side of Manchester City in their quest to become champions of Europe. Many regard them as the best club side on the continent, but can they finally prove it? Dylan Terry 5 April 2022 18:15 1649178792 Man City vs Atletico Madrid Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Pep Guardiola is still awaiting his third Champions League trophy as a manager and his first since winning it with Barcelona in 2011. But standing in his way this evening and next week is the evergreen Diego Simeone and his canny Atletico Madrid side. It promises to be a fascinating encounter. Dylan Terry 5 April 2022 18:13

