Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Pep‘s farewell to Fernandinho

Manchester City will win the Premier League title if they beat Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s team have been pushed to the end by Liverpool but come into the final day of the campaign with the destination of the trophy firmly in their hands but last weekend’s 2-2 draw at West Ham means they have no margin for error. If they beat Villa, they will claim their fourth title in five seasons but fail to do so and a Liverpool win at Wolves would see the Reds snatch the trophy from their grasp.

Villans manager Steven Gerrard will be out to spoil the party at the Etihad – aiding the team he captained as a player for many years in the process – and said in the build-up to the game: “If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.”

Follow all the action from a crunch Man City vs Aston Villa clash below:

Show latest update 1653224515 Salah or no Salah? Mohamed Salah picked up a calf injury during the FA Cup victory over Chelsea and missed Liverpool’s win over Southampton, but Jurgen Klopp says he is in contention to be involved today. Will Salah play, with the Premier League trophy as well as the Golden Boot on the line, or will be he wrapped up in cotton wool for the Champions League final in six days’ time? My money is on a chunky substitute appereance to get some minutes in the legs. Lawrence Ostlere 22 May 2022 14:01 1653223963 Read Miguel Delaney’s final day preview ‘Mad things happen’: after 37 rounds of fixtures, the title and relegation battles could yet be decided by the finest of margins on an afternoon like few others in football, writes Miguel Delaney: Lawrence Ostlere 22 May 2022 13:52 1653213326 Premier League title race coverage Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a dramatic Premier League title race, as Man City and Liverpool vie for the crown on the final day. City’s task is simple – beat Aston Villa and they will be crowned champions for the fourth time in five years but if they slip up, the Reds could yet sneak in. If Pep Guardiola’s men fail to triumph against Villa, Liverpool will snatch the title from their grasp with a win at home to an out-of-sorts Wolves. All Jurgen Klopp’s men can do is take care of business at Anfield and then hope that club legend Steven Gerrard – now managing Aston Villa – does them a favour at the Etihad. Stick with us as we take you through all the drama. Luke Baker 22 May 2022 10:55

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today