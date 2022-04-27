Man City manager Pep Guardiola ‘proud’ of performance against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on his Manchester City players following their 4-3 win against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie

The Premier League champions have an advantage heading into next week’s crunch return at the Bernabeu, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior scored for the visitors to ensure the tie is still alive, but Guardiola revealed how proud of his team he was at full-time.

“No complaints about the performance, anything,” he said.

