Man City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola suggested Manchester City “forgot to play” in the ill-tempered second leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

His side drew 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night but scraped through to the semi-finals thanks to last week’s 1-0 first-leg win.

“They were excellent in the second half, we forgot to play and we were in big, big trouble,” Guardiola said.

Man City’s win was somewhat overshadowed by shocking scenes late on, which saw a brawl break out between the two teams and continue down the tunnel.

