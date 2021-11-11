A man has been charged with a terror offence after wearing a T-shirt that allegedly promoted a banned group.
Feras al-Jayoosi, 34, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said he had been “charged with four counts of wearing an article, namely a T-shirt, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”.
The charges were brought in relation to alleged incidents in Swindon on 30 May and Golders Green, in London, on 8 June and 9 June.
Police had been called to reports of a man “wearing a T-shirt promoting a proscribed organisation” and the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) launched an investigation.
The Terrorism Act 2000 makes it illegal to wear an item of clothing in a public place that suggests someone is a member or supporter of a terrorist group. The offence is punishable by a fine or a prison term of up to six months.
The British government has banned 77 groups under the same law, including Isis, al-Qaeda and other jihadist groups, as well as neo-Nazi and separatist organisations.
Source Link Man charged with terror offence after wearing T-shirt ‘promoting banned group’