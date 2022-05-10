Man charged with murdering mother on fishing boat to inherit grandfather’s riches

A Vermont man has been accused of killing his mother on a fishing boat in order to inherit the wealth of his grandfather – whom he also killed, prosecutors say.

Nathan Carman, 28, was charged with murder on the high seas and several counts of fraud in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. In a lurid press release, the US Department of Justice laid out the details of his alleged crimes.

“According to the unsealed indictment, in 2013, Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather John Chakalos at Chakalos’s home in Windsor, Connecticut, and, in 2016, killed his mother Linda Carman and sunk his boat during a supposed fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island,” the DOJ said. “The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

