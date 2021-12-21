Man charged with murder of mother-of-four

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team launched a murder probe after her body was discovered on Saturday morning in a property in Harcourt Drive.

SDLP MLA for the area Nichola Mallon said after Ms Morgan’s death: “The local community is deeply shocked to learn of the suspected murder of a woman.

“This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine.”

