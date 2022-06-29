Man charged with murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

A 29-year-old man will face court charged with the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena in Ilford, east London.

Jordan McSweeney, of no fixed address, has also been charged with attempted rape and robbery, the Metropolitan Police said.

McSweeney will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

Tributes were paid to Ms Aleena following her death while returning home from a night out.

On Tuesday Ms Aleena’s friend Sophie told BBC News: “She was just a kind soul, the sweetest girl, she could never harm a fly.

“Always polite, always bubbly, the sweetest girl that you could ever meet really. So much going for her.”

