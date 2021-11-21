A suspected burglar has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found dead at home.

Adris Mohamed, 44, was arrested after 78-year-old David Varlow was discovered collapsed in his living room in Halesowen on 15 November.

He has now been charged with aggravated burglary of Mr Varlow’s home on 24 October, aggravated burglary on 3 November, murder and fraud.

Mohamed is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Officers from West Midlands Police had forced their way into the house in Manor Lane last Monday after concerns were raised by neighbours.

He had not been seen for several days.

In a statement issued through the police, the family of Mr Varlow thanked his neighbours for raising the alarm.

“We are devastated to have lost a much loved brother and uncle,” Mr Varlow’s family said.

“There are no words to describe the pain and grief we as a family are going through following David’s death.

“We would like to thank the police for their hard work and tenacity in which they are dealing with this case.

“We would also like to thank David’s neighbours who raised the alarm. Rest in peace David.”

Police issued an appeal for information from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha said: “We’re supporting the man’s family at this incredibly upsetting time.”

Source Link Man charged with murder of 78-year-old found dead at home in Halesowen