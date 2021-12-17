Man charged with murder and arson after fatal fire in Reading

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson after a fire in Reading that left one person dead, police say.

Hakeem Kigundu, formerly of Rowe Court, was charged by the Thames Valley force with one count of murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a building in Rowe Court, Grovelands Road, at around 3am on Wednesday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading magistrates’ court on Saturday.

One person has been confirmed dead following the blaze and two people are still missing.

In the hours after the fire, the force said the incident was not being treated as terror-related, and officers urged people to avoid the area because roads had been closed.

