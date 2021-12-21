A man charged as part of an investigation into a burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish has been remanded in custody.

Romario Henry, 30, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with two counts of robbery.

He did not enter pleas and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 14.

One of the watches stolen from Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish’s home (Essex Police) (PA Media)

Essex police said Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham south-east London was arrested on Saturday.

The incident at Cavendish’s home in the Ongar area of Essex happened at around 2.35am on November 27, police said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man charged over Mark Cavendish burglary remanded in custody