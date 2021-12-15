A man has been charged in connection with the death of a person whose remains were found in Fife

Police Scotland has been investigating the death of Ean Coutts, whose remains were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year.

Officers confirmed on Wednesday that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Coutts’ death.

The accused is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday December 16.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man charged over discovery of human remains at industrial site in Fife