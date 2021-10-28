Man charged and two investigated over threats to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

A man has been charged and two others are under investigation over threats and abuse towards the deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner.

Benjamin Iliffe, 36, of Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, has been charged with malicious communications and possession of cannabis as part of the ongoing probe.

He was remanded into custody and will appear before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A 52-year-old man, who has not been named, was arrested on Wednesday and a third suspect, a 70-year-old man, was arrested on Thursday morning.

