A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking a passenger on the Tube with a machete.
Ricky Morgan, 34, pulled the knife from his bag and launched the assault on a stranger on a busy Jubilee line service on 9 July 2021.
Morgan was found guilty of attempted murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place on Friday (20 May) following a trial at the Old Bailey.
His victim, James Porritt, said the attack has changed his and his family’s lives “forever.”
Source Link Man attacks tube passengers with machete in terrifying footage