Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘pub altercation’ in Cotswolds village

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an altercation in a pub in a Cotswolds village.

Police have launched a probe into the death of a man in Charfield, Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to an address on Thames Close at just before 11 pm on Friday.

A man – who has not yet been formally identified – was found injured but could not be saved.

Avon and Somerset police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an earlier incident in a pub in the village.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesperson said: “A man has died following an assault in Charfield, South Gloucestershire. Police and ambulance crews were called to an address in Thames Close just before 11 pm on Friday 24 June. A man was found injured and sadly could not be saved.

“While the man’s identity has yet to be formally confirmed, his family are aware and being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them in their loss.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

“You’ll continue to see an increased police presence in the village while officers carry out house to house and other enquiries.

“We don’t believe there is a risk to the wider community, but if you have any concerns please speak to one of the uniformed neighbourhood officers who will be in the area.

“Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an earlier altercation in the Railway Tavern pub on Wotton Road, or who has any information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help the investigation.”

