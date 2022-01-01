Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after girl, 14, killed in New Year’s Eve collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a teenage girl was killed after getting hit by a car near Birmingham on New Year’s Eve.

West Midlands Police said the 14-year-old was struck by a grey Mercedes on Station Road, Sandwell, at around 4.45pm on Friday.

She was was treated by paramedics at the scene, close to Rowley Regis railway station, but was pronounced dead shortly before 5.30pm.

The deceased’s family have been notified and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The suspect remained in custody on Saturday morning.

Officers are calling for anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward to help police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a truly awful way to start the New Year and my heart goes out to the girl’s family and friends.

“We’ve started an investigation to understand what happened and the driver has been arrested as we believe he was driving while unfit through drugs.

“The investigation is clearly in the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate online about what happened.

“It’s really not helpful and can be very upsetting for the family.”

Anyone with information about the collision can contact West Midlands Police through its online Live Chat service.

