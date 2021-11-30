Man arrested in Essex over suspected far-right terror plot

A man has been arrested in Essex on suspicion of mounting a far-right terror plot.

Counter-terror police said the man was detained in the Harwich area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was arrested on suspicion of the preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “The arrest is linked to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism, and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this.

“The arrest is not connected to the murder of Sir David Amess MP.”

Officers were searching the suspect’s home as the investigation continued on Tuesday evening.

It comes after the government raised the national terror threat level from substantial to severe, meaning further attacks are considered highly likely.

The decision was made following the Liverpool bombing on Remembrance Sunday, which was the second terror attack to strike Britain in a month, following the murder of Sir David at a constituency surgery in Essex.

Commander Richard Smith, head of Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I’d firstly like to reassure the local community in Essex and beyond that we are not aware of any imminent threat to the public in relation to this arrest today.

“However, with the terrorism threat level recently being increased to ‘severe’, I would like to remind the public of the need to remain vigilant and if they do see or hear anything suspicious, then please get in touch and report it to us.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man arrested in Essex over suspected far-right terror plot