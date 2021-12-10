Man arrested following Fermanagh stabbings

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were stabbed in Co Fermanagh earlier this week.

Two 18-year-old men and another man aged 20 were taken to hospital on Monday to be treated for stab wounds, after reports of an attack on the Lettergreen Road in the Donagh area of Co Fermanagh.

The attack took place at around 6am.

On Friday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that a man had been arrested in relation to the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Today we have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

“He remains in custody at this time.

“Our inquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 224 of 06/12/21.”

