A man has been arrested at the US Capitol in Washington, DC with a fake badge, body armour, a BB gun, high capacity magazines and other ammunition, Capitol Police has said.
The Michigan man was detained on Friday morning outside the legislature. Just before 5am, a patrol officer started speaking to the man “who had parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle, on the West side of the Capitol,” United States Capitol Police (USCP) said in a statement.
USCP identified the man as Jerome Felipe, 53, from Flint, Michigan.
More follows…
Source Link Man arrested at US Capitol with fake badge, body armour, and high capacity magazines