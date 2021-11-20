Man and woman found dead at house in Lancashire village as police treat deaths as ‘suspicious’

The bodies of a man and woman have been found inside a home near Preston.

Police officers, who found the bodies in a house on Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, say their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Lancashire Constabulary said officers were called at 1.40pm on Saturday. Police forced entry to the building, and found the man and woman dead inside.

Lancashire Constabulary said in a statement: “We were called at 1.40pm today to a concern for the safety of the occupants of a property on Cann Bridge Street, in the village of Higher Walton.

“Officers have forced entry and sadly found a man and a woman deceased inside.

“Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a scene is currently in place.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are very much ongoing. “Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area.”

Officers have urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 0841 of November 20, 2021.

