Two people have been charged in connection with attempted murder after a suspected gas leak at a property near Falkirk.

Police were called to King Street in Stenhousemuir on Saturday afternoon, following reports of a gas leak, reportedly cordoning off part of the street.

A 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment, Police Scotland said at the time.

They were not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Daily Record.

Two Larbert residents have now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and culpable and reckless conduct.

Christopher McTaggart, 40, and Stacey Archibald, 31, appeared on petition at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Both made no plea and the case against them was committed for further examination.

Following a request from police, an engineer from the gas distribution company SGN was sent out to a property in Stenhousemuir in response to reports of a gas leak, a spokesman for the firm said.

But when the engineer arrived, the gas supply to the property had already been turned off at the meter.

“The engineer confirmed they had done that, carried out safety checks to ensure the property was safe and left shortly after,” the spokesperson told STV News.

Additional reporting by PA

Source Link Man and woman charged over attempted murder after suspected gas leak near Falkirk