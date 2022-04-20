A man and a woman have been arrested following the death of a one-year-old boy in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to the Edgbaston area where the toddler, who has not been named, was found in cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

A 35 year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

They have since been bailed while investigations continue.

Forensic officers were at the scene walking in and out the house while plain-clothed detectives knocked on doors on the street.

Emergency services were called to Laxey Road in Edgbaston where the toddler was found in cardiac arrest

Police have said a post-mortem will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a one-year-old boy in cardiac arrest at an address in Laxey Road, Birmingham, on Saturday evening (16 April).

“The baby was taken to hospital but tragically passed away.

“A 25-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and have been bailed while our enquiries continue.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man and woman arrested for ‘allowing death of child’ as baby dies after suffering cardiac arrest