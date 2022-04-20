Man admits sending ‘grossly offensive’ video of Grenfell Tower effigy on bonfire

A man has admitted sending a “grossly offensive” viral video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.
Paul Bussetti, 49, from Sundial Avenue in Croydon, south London, pleaded guilty to one count when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Bussetti was previously found not guilty after a two-day trial but the acquittal was quashed by the High Court.
Bussetti filmed the footage, which was taken at an annual bonfire party hosted by a friend in November 2018, and was shared in WhatsApp groups.
It prompted outrage when it was shared widely online and made the national news, and was criticised as “vile” by a relative of one of the 72 victims of the 2017 disaster in West London.
