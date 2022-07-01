Man accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery of Zara Aleena in court

A man accused of murdering Zara Aleena has been remanded in custody.

Jordan McSweeney, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old is accused of killing the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday.

Zara Aleena died on Sunday (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

He is also accused of robbing Ms Aleena of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempted penetration without consent.

McSweeney appeared via video link from HMP Thameside wearing a green jumper.

He was seen covering his face with his hands ahead of the hearing before sitting back in his chair.

McSweeney will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 30 for a plea hearing.

