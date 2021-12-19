Man, 77, killed in motorway crash

A 77-year-old man has died in a motorway crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

The crash took place on the A74(M) near Ecclefechan at around 2.20pm on Saturday, police said.

A BMW X3 car was involved in the one-vehicle incident, which led to the road being closed for 10 hours.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has tragically lost his life.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and it is vital that we establish exactly what caused this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who was driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the collision to contact us.

“I would be keen to hear from drivers who have dashcam footage but I am particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white Luton-style box van which was observed in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1992 of December 18.

