A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 14-year-old boy was attacked in the public toilets on Bournemouth Pier.

Officers were called to the scene on Saturday at 8.30am after the teenager was assaulted in the facilities on the pier.

Detectives investigating the incident have now confirmed that a man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is being questioned by officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Graham, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are doing all we can to support the victim in this case and his family is being kept fully updated.

“We are carrying out a detailed investigation into this matter and our inquiries remain ongoing.”

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Darren Harris, of the BCP Local Policing Area, said: “We are continuing to work collaboratively with BCP Council and other partner agencies to ensure we have an increased visible presence along the seafront and these efforts will continue throughout the rest of the spring and summer.

“Police officers, police community support offices, Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS) officers and council staff can be approached by members of the public with any concerns.

“RNLI lifeguards and staff can also be approached, with their beach towers serving as a safe place to address concerns or seek further help.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Man, 51, arrested after boy, 14, raped in public toilets on Bournemouth Pier