Man, 27, killed in car crash after police chase is named

A man who died in a car crash in Middlesborough after a police chase has been named.

Malik Ameer Abbas, 27, died after his Volkswagen Passat collided with a Mercedes C220 on Tuesday night on Dixon’s Bank.

The 32-year-old at the wheel of of the Mercedes was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries. Police said he remains in a critical condition.

Ahead of the crash, a Mercedes travelling at high speed on Marton Road was brought to the attention of officers, who attempted to stop it.

The road was shut for several hours while emergency services reviewed the scene.

Cleveland Police has since been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The incident has been handed to the watching due to police involvement, which it said is a mandatory referral.

Anyone with information on the collision or who saw the Mercedes prior to the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.

