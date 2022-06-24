Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.

The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.

Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.

His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on Thursday.

“Police were contacted by the ambulance service just before 10pm on Tuesday 21 June with reports of a man in his 20s having suffered a medical episode at Haytor Rocks,” a police spokesperson said on Friday morning.

“Police along with air and land ambulance all attended but the man was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin are aware and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A file is to be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 21.43hrs to an incident on Haytor.

“Resources we sent included two double-crewed land ambulances, a doctor, an operations officer and an air ambulance.”

