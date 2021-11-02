Malmo vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea head into their fourth Champions League group stage match looking for another three points which would leave them within touching distance of the knock-out phase, as they face Swedish side Malmo on Tuesday evening. So far, Thomas Tuchel’s side have won twice and suffered defeat to group leaders Juventus, who are at home to Dynamo Kyiv this evening – victory for the Blues would likely see a six-point gap between themselves and third place.

Domestically, Chelsea beat Newcastle comfortably at the weekend after progressing through to the League Cup quarter-finals a week ago, leaving them on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Malmo have lost just once in a six-game run of their own, but that was against their visitors tonight, in a 4-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

The Blues still have injury concerns in their forward line with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner sidelined, while Mateo Kovacic is also out injured to further whittle down Tuchel’s squad options until after the upcoming international break. Even so, they’ll be heavy favourites to win here. Follow all the latest updates from Malmo vs Chelsea below:

Show latest update 1635870687 Line-ups: Malmo vs Chelsea Malmo XI: Dahlin, Rieks, Rakip, Pena, Colak, Ahmedhodzic, Innocent, L. Nielsen, Brorsso, Berget, Nanasi Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz Michael Jones 2 November 2021 16:31 1635870472 Malmo vs Chelsea Thomas Tuchel’s men are looking to take another step closer to the Champions League knockout stages by beating Malmo away from home this evening. The Swedish side have yet to win a match in the group stages this term with the Blues beating them 4-0 at Stamford Bridge last month. Picking up three points tonight will move Chelsea level with Juventus on nine before the Group H leaders play Zenit St. Petersburg later this evening. Michael Jones 2 November 2021 16:27 1635866217 Malmo vs Chelsea live updates: Thomas Tuchel looking for goals from all over the team “I think what any manager does in any team is you try not to rely on only one or two goalscorers,” said the boss. “At the same time, you also wish to rely on one or two consistent goalscorers because this is necessary if you want to reach the highest level in any competition. You need consistent goalscoring threats from your strikers. “In the system that we play, it’s crucial that the wing-backs are there and have the freedom to be dangerous. Defenders need to be dangerous also for set-pieces. “That’s the way it is right now – still we hope we can put our strikers in the end of the season on top of the list.” Chelsea put four past Malmo when the sides met two weeks ago and a similar result this time around will leave them close to sealing qualification to the last 16. Karl Matchett 2 November 2021 15:16

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Malmo vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight