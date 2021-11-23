Malikah Shabazz, one of the daughters of Malcolm X, has been found dead at her home in New York.

Police said Shabazz, who was 56, was found at around 4.30pm unresponsive in her home in Brooklyn, and later declared dead.

Two officials told NBC News that the city’s medical examiner responded to the scene, and that the death did not appear to be suspicious.

It comes around 57 years after Malcolm X’s killing and at a time when two of those convicted over the civil rights leader’s death are expected to be exonerated.

Shabazz was one of Malcolm X’s six daughters.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Malikah Shabazz death: Daughter of Malcolm X found dead at Brooklyn home