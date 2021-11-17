Two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X are reportedly expected to be exonerated – more than 50 years after the civil rights leader was shot and killed.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Malcolm X: Two men convicted of assassinating civil rights leader ‘expected to be exonerated’ after 55 years