Maksym Kagal: Kickboxing champion killed defending Mariupol from Russian forces

A Ukrainian kickboxing champion has died while fighting Russian troops in Mariupol, his coach said on Sunday.

Maksym Kagal, 30, was fighting Russian troops as a part of the controversial Azov special forces unit to defend the city of Mariupol, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting since the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Since the war broke out, many Ukrainian civilians have joining the armed forces to defend their country.

Announcing Kagal’s death in a Facebook post, his coach Oleh Skyrta said: “Unfortunately, the war takes the best. On 25 March 2022, while defending the city of Mariupol as part of the Azov Separate Special Forces Unit, Maxim ‘Piston’ Kagal [was killed].

Mr Skyrta described him as “the first world kickboxing champion from the glorious city of Kremenchug, the first world champion among adults in the team of Ukraine, and just an honest and decent person”.

“Sleep well, brother, rest in peace to you, we will avenge you,” Mr Skyrta added.

The Azov regiment is a far-right all-volunteer infantry unit whose members are largely ultra-nationalists, according to Al Jazeera. The unit was formed in 2014 to fight against pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, and its success on the battlefield led to it being officially integrated into the National Guard of Ukraine on 12 November 2014, a few months after it helped recaptured Mariupol from Russian-backed separatists.

The group has not denied that its members have extremist “personal views” but deny that the unit as a whole adheres to Nazi ideology. In 2015, spokesperson Andriy Diachenko told USA Today that “only 10 to 20 per cent” of the group’s members were Nazis.

Kagal, a resident of Kremenchug, became a world champion as a part of the Ukrainian national team, according to Ukraine’s Telegraf.

He had won the World Kickboxing Championship ISKA in 2020.

Kagal’s death in Mariupol comes as the city continues to see heavy fighting amid mounting casualties.

UN officials said on Friday that there is evidence of mass graves in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Matilda Bogner, head of a UN human rights team currently in the country, said: “We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there.”

“The extent of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian objects strongly suggests that the principles of distinction, of proportionality, the rule on feasible precautions and the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks have been violated.”

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Maksym Kagal: Kickboxing champion killed defending Mariupol from Russian forces