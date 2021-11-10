Make everyone’s Christmas merry and bright with The White Company’s gifting range

Getting gifting right for everyone on your list is always a tall order – particularly with such high hopes resting on Christmas 2021 after the events of last December. But no matter how you’re celebrating or who you’re shopping for this year, we suspect that you can tick off all of those presents in one fell swoop – if you’re wise enough to pay a visit to The White Company, that is.

First established in 1994 by Chrissie Rucker OBE, and now a stalwart we can’t imagine the British high street without, The White Company is one of those rare shopping destinations that really does – forgive us the cliché – have something for everyone.

(The White Company)

From its cult scented candles to its chic Christmas decorations to its cosy sustainable cashmere, essentially everything The White Company sells is excellent gifting material, giving that luxury feel at surprisingly affordable prices. This time around, the brand’s focus for Christmas is “little moments and lasting memories” – those pockets of joy that make sharing this season with your nearest and dearest such a comforting and affirming experience.

To help you fill your basket and get prepped for the all-important exchanges to come, we’ve come up with some memorable suggestions to surprise and delight your family, friends, colleagues and more. With the spirit of giving in mind, we’ve even highlighted one or two items that make marvellous gifts to self, should you be so inclined. Well, if you’re treating everyone else to wonderful things for Christmas 2021, you’re sure to end up on Santa’s nice list too…

For the scent obsessive

(The White Company)

If you’ve ever stepped foot in a White Company store, you’ll know why its fragrances are nothing short of legendary, and can be found in all of the best-smelling homes. Its bestselling electronic diffuser is powerful enough to fill even the biggest rooms with seasonal scent – team it with the enveloping fireside or fir tree fragrance oils for an aromatic experience they’ll savour every time they switch it on.

Buy now

For the loungewear lover

(The White Company)

For those whose vibe is more snug than sparkly, look to this cashmere hoodie, which has a nod to Christmas thanks to its star motif, but is still discreet enough to wear all year round. Crafted from a combination of responsible wool and premium cashmere, the buttery-soft fabric will keep them toasty no matter how far the temperatures drop.

Buy now

For the eco-conscious friend

(The White Company)

Speaking of cashmere, The White Company was the first British brand to become part of The Good Cashmere Standard – an independent standard encompassing all aspects of sustainable production, from living environments to herd breeding – so you can be proud to present this elegant pure cashmere scarf to a sustainably-minded loved one this year. The camel colour is a neutral that will go with everything in their wardrobe, and if you’re feeling really generous you can add the matching hat and gloves to the set, too.

Buy now

For proud new parents

(The White Company)

Nothing makes a house feel like a home more than a gorgeous family photograph – but with a young baby to look after, busy new mums and dads might not yet have had the chance to get theirs printed. Make this Christmas really special by doing it for them, and presenting it in this silver photo frame; it’s such great quality it could easily become a family heirloom in its own right.

Buy now

For the stressed-out colleague

(The White Company)

This soothing bath soak will instantly melt away any thoughts of overstuffed inboxes or endless Slack notifications and allow them to indulge in some much-needed me time. Blended by expert British perfumers with lavender, clary sage and chamomile, a small splash of this elixir goes a long way, making this a gift that will keep on giving throughout January and beyond. Not to mention the fact that the minimalist bottle will look lovely on their bathroom shelf.

Buy now

For the giftee who has everything

(The White Company)

With a room spray, candle, set of tealights and holders and a botanical candle plate, wrapped up inside a stylish wicker hamper, this is the ultimate package for anyone you’re hoping to really impress. The notes of The White Company’s winter fragrance – warming clove, spicy cinnamon and fresh, energising orange – are ideal for invoking a welcoming, cosy environment during this often dark and dreary time of year. Even if your recipient is spoilt for choice with little luxuries already, they’ll surely be thrilled to add these to their collection.

Buy now

For the gracious hosts

(The White Company)

If you’re lucky enough to have your Christmas dinner cooked by someone else this year, take along something from The White Company to elevate their future dining experiences in return. These long-stemmed crystal wine glasses are just the ticket, with a pleasingly large bowl that’s crying out to be filled up with their favourite bottle of red, or a citrus-spiked G&T. They even arrive housed in an attractive presentation box, making wrapping them up to hand over easier than ever. There’s also a version for white wine fans, if that’s more their thing.

Buy now

For your favourite neighbour

(The White Company)

This miniature version of The White Company’s much loved festive door wreaths is the ideal affordable token of affection for your favourite people on your street. It’s a versatile little hoop of foliage that’s just as home hung from a mantelpiece or door handle as it is used as part of a festive table centrepiece, and because that luscious-looking greenery is, deceptively, faux, it’s a piece that can remind them of your happy memories together every December from now on.

Buy now

For yourself

(The White Company)

We fully advocate a gift to self at the most wonderful time of the year – and few gifts could be more wonderful than wrapping yourself up in this faux fur throw, which comes in a choice of four equally appealing colours. Drape it across your bed for an extra dreamy lie in or lay it out on the sofa for the most extravagant of movie nights, then light a classic pomegranate candle and bask in the glory of having your gift list well and truly sorted.

Buy now

For all the festive inspiration you need, head over to The White Company

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Make everyone’s Christmas merry and bright with The White Company’s gifting range