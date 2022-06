A majority of voters think this week’s rail strikes are justified and two-thirds (66 per cent) think the government has not done enough to prevent them happening, according to a new poll.

The survey, by Savanta, found that 58 per cent of those questioned thought the strikes were justified, against just one-third (34 per cent) who say they are not.

