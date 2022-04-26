Majority of Americans, including 3 out of 4 children, have had Covid-19, CDC finds

A majority of Americans have had Covid-19, including roughly 75 per cent of children and about 60 per cent of adults, according to newly released data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal agency’s reporting based on blood test data finds that roughly 189 million Americans had Covid-19 by end of February 2022, following the emergence of the more-contagious Omicron variant that has fuelled a new wave of coronavirus infections over the last several months.

Before its emergence, roughly one-third of Americans had been infected with Covid-19. That rate has now climbed to 60 per cent.

The largest increases were among Americans with the lowest levels of vaccinations, with spikes in children through age 17. Roughly 58 million children have been infected with Covid-19, according to the CDC.

Newly appointed White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr Ashish Jha has urged Congress to pass legislation with expanded funding for testing and treatment as well as future vaccine development.

“So far, Congress has not stepped up to provide the funds needed for our most urgent needs,” he told reporters at the White House on 26 April.

He suggested that drug treatment and advancements in vaccines later this year that would be more effective against severe disease will not be available without that funding.

“None of us can predict with any certainty where this virus is going … All we can do is prepare,” he said.

This is a developing story

