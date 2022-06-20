Majority of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged for January 6, poll finds

A new poll shows that a majority of Americans think that former president Donald Trump bears a large amount of responsibility for the riot on January 6 at the US Capitol and should be charged with a crime.
ABC News/Ipsos found that 60 per cent of Americans believe the select committee investigating the riot is conducting a fair and impartial investigation. Similarly, 58 per cent of Americans think that Mr Trump bears either a good or a great amount of responsibility for the events on 6 January and should be charged with a crime.
