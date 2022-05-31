Major fire breaks out at Omaha chemical plant in Nebraska

Local residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday (30 May).

This video shows huge flames and plumes of smoke coming from the Nox-Crete concrete construction chemicals manufacturer.

Several loud explosions were reported and debris was thrown from the building according to Omaha.com.

The front part of the building collapsed but there were no injuries reported, officials told WOWT.

Firefighters said they were likely to continue tackling the blaze throughout the night.

