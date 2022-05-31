Major fire breaks out at Omaha chemical plant in Nebraska

Posted on May 31, 2022 0

Local residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday (30 May).

This video shows huge flames and plumes of smoke coming from the Nox-Crete concrete construction chemicals manufacturer.

Several loud explosions were reported and debris was thrown from the building according to Omaha.com.

The front part of the building collapsed but there were no injuries reported, officials told WOWT.

Firefighters said they were likely to continue tackling the blaze throughout the night.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Major fire breaks out at Omaha chemical plant in Nebraska