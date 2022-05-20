Major fire breaks out at Geneva Airport

A major fire has broken out at Geneva Airport after reports of multiple explosions at nearby buildings.

Images on social media show large plumes of smoke billowing into the sky above Switzerland’s second busiest airports.

The fire has meant the airport has suspended planes from landing and any decisions about take-offs are being left up to pilots.

Airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat told MailOnline: “There is a building – the new reception centre for asylum-seekers – which was under construction… it is on fire. It is outside the airport perimeter. It is creating a lot of smoke.”

More follows

