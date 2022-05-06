Major explosion rips through several floors of hotel in Cuba

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Much remains unknown concerning the blast at The Hotel Saratoga, including what caused the explosion and if there are any casualties inside the building.

A bomb-like sound was reported in the area and injured individuals have been seen outside the hotel, according to the Mirror.

Reports suggest that people have been rescued from the rubble.

More follows…

