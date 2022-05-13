Major changes to the UK’s rail timetables come into effect on Sunday

“This Sunday huge cuts to rail services will hit communities across the North,” Labour’s transport spokesperson, Louise Haigh, has claimed.

On Sunday 15 May a wide range of changes take effect across the country, with some services that were withdrawn during the coronavirus pandemic being restored.

There is also a brand-new station in the Scottish Borders.

But Ms Haigh said in a social media video: “This weekend we’re going to lose vital rail routes for towns and cities and communities across Yorkshire and across the North because Northern Rail are introducing cuts without consultation to services that people rely on.

“Places like Sheffield are losing our services to places like Wakefield, to Pontefract, to Leeds and York, and the government are completely missing in action.

“The transport secretary [Grant Shapps] hasn’t said a word about those cuts to Northern Rail services.

“This is a brazen breach of the promises the Conservatives made. Grant Shapps should show some responsibility, step in and stand up for passengers.”

Northern, which is run by the government, says “a small number of services” will be removed from the Leeds-Sheffield-Nottingham and Leeds-Sheffield via Dearne lines.

There will also be cuts in services from Leeds and Bradford to Ilkley and Skipton; on the York-Harrogate-Leeds line; and on the Hull-Leeds-Halifax route.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new timetables are designed to deliver high levels of reliability.

“We’ve made decisions about our timetables based on the levels of resource we have available and prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand, and which support the region’s economic growth.”

Elsewhere, Northern is removing “a small number of services” on the Manchester-New Mills and between Whitby and Middlesbrough.

More trains will run between Hull and Bridlington, on the Hope Valley line in Derbyshire and between Darlington and Saltburn. There will be increased seat capacity on the Settle and Carlisle line.

In the Scottish Borders, a new station will open on the East Coast main line at the village of Reston, north of Berwick-upon-Tweed. It will be linked with Edinburgh and Newcastle five times a day by TransPennine Express. In addition, an early LNER northbound service and late evening southbound train will stop there – but neither serves London.

On the West Coast main line, some Covid cuts will be restored. Avanti West Coast will run a third train each hour for most of the day between London Euston and Manchester and additional direct services from the capital to North Wales.

London-Birmingham links remain at two per hour, one down on the pre-pandemic frequency.

On the Great Western network, a summer seaside special is being reintroduced from London Paddington to Newquay in north Cornwall through to September.

GWR is cutting its Portsmouth-Brighton service, saying the rolling stock will be used to “strengthen the busy, hourly Cardiff to Portsmouth service to five carriages”.

On the newly restored Exeter-Okehampton line into Dartmoor, services will double.

